His Victory, Endorsement Of Good Governance – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has described the triumph of his Ondo State counterpart, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at Saturday’s governorship election as an express vote for the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the electorate.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) shortly after the conclusion of collation of results on Sunday.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the electoral triumph of Governor Aiyedatiwa as an endorsement of good governance under the APC administration in Ondo State as well as a vote of confidence in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

