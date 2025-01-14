His Removal Was Expected, Says Ex-Speaker Ikuforiji

Share

Adeyemi Ikuforiji suggests Mudashiru Obasa lost his position as Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker because he became complacent and neglected his colleagues.

Ikuforiji, who was the Assembly’s Speaker from 2005 to 2015, said Obasa’s removal by his colleagues on Monday was expected.

Ikuforiji, in an interview with News Central shortly after Obasa was sent packing, said his successor’s long tenure in office made him overly comfortable and led to strained relationships with other members.

He said: “The seat of the Speaker is a very hot one. “One should not get complacent with it or take it for granted. It’s the contribution of all the other 39 members that make your seat comfort – able.

“If any of them feels bad with you or is aggrieved, your seat is getting shaken already.” The former Speaker said all legislators are equal in a parliamentary setting and cautioned against treating colleagues as subordinates.

He attributed Obasa’s downfall to losing sight of this balance. Ikuforiji said: “When you start seeing your colleagues as subordinates or feel that you have become larger than life, it becomes very dangerous.

“The Parliament is one where everyone is equal. “Leadership in the House should not lead to complacency or arrogance.” Reflecting on the developments that led to Obasa’s sacking, he said the signs were evident.

