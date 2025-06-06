…His Remarkable Legacy In Public Service Unparalled- Northern Govs

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has expressed deep grief over the death of renowned scholar, elder statesman, and diplomat, Professor Jibrin Aminu, who passed away earlier yesterday.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, described the late Aminu as an iconic figure whose remarkable legacy in public service, diplomacy, and academia will be remembered for generations.

“Professor Jibrin Aminu was a man of uncommon intellect, integrity, and service. “His contributions to Nigeria spanned decades of diligent and patriotic service.

From his tenure as Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri to his roles as Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, and later, a Senator representing Adamawa Central, he exemplified excellence and commitment to national development.”

He noted that Aminu’s death is not only a personal loss to his family and the people of Adamawa State, but also a national loss.

