‘His Love For Pastors’

Despite the perception in some quarters that the Katsina Stateborn General was a Muslim Fundamentalist, he had an inclination for clerics of the Christian faith given the way he encourage them to participate in the electoral process and possibly governance by picking some them as his running mates in his bid for the presidency.

The trend started in 2011, when he contested the presidential election alongside fiery Lagos preacher and senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly (now Citadel Global Community Church), Pastor Tunde Bakare, on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), but was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. The defeat, notwithstanding, Buhari proved his electoral worth.

He polled 12.2 million votes against Jonathan’s 22.4 million votes with victories in 12, out of the 19 states of the North. Many had then criticised his choice of Bakare, saying they are two extreme personalities, who would find it difficult to blend, but Buhari in his usual unbending nature shunned all entreaties and insisted on his choice.

Even when the leadership of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) also insisted that Bakare must sign an undertaken to step down for their candidate as a condition to enter into an alliance with CPC on the presidential poll, Buhari refused.

In 2015, Buhari, again in 2015, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), equally opted for another Christian cleric, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as his running mate. Osinbajo, who hails from Ogun State like Bakare, is a professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

He is a pastor at the popular Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Explaining his choice, Buhari he picked a man of unquestionable character, a professional and an intellectual, whom he believed would discharge the duties expected of him with utmost diligence.

His words: “The challenging process of rescuing our country and changing Nigeria for good has commenced. One of the first decisions that I have to make is the choice of the vice-presidential candidate and my running mate. “To assist me in this great task of securing Nigeria’s future, I have chosen a man of unimpeachable integrity. He is an excellent professional, a man of faith, a devoted family man and a role model to our fellow country men and women.

“He is a professor of law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. An alumnus of the University of Lagos and the London School of Economics, a prodigious author who has to his credit several books on civil procedure in Nigerian superior courts. The vice-presidential candidate is a friend of the less-privileged, compassionate and zealous in service, a man of uncommon humility, a loyal, dependable and selfless patriot.”

Though Buhari claimed the choice was his’, the credit, however, went to then National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (now president). Buhari’s preference for the cleric, who served as Lagos Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under Tinubu between 1999 and 2007, ahead of more popular personalities, was however described by most analysts as a political masterstroke.

The erudite scholar and motivational speaker, besides being a brilliant legal practitioner, attracted the sympathy of not only members of his church for the opposition party, but that of the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria. Osinbajo played a stabilising role as vice president under Buhari.