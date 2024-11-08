New Telegraph

November 8, 2024
His Leadership Inspirational – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed Forces and the family of late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, over his death.

Governor Zulum in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Dauda Iliya, described the demise of General Lagbaja as a profound loss, noting that his exemplary leadership and dedication to the Nigerian military.

“General Lagbaja’s leadership qualities were inspirational. He consistently motivated troops with his presence at the frontline, showing unwavering commitment to securing the nation,” Zulum stated.”

