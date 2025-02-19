…his interventions in national issues were patriotic –Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of Chief Edwin Clark as a sobering loss for the country. In a release by his spokesman, Bauo Onanuga, the President was deeply saddened by the passing of the former Federal Commissioner of Information and respected leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). Clark, 97, was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. He led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor, state and federal cabinet member.

He was also a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta. On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extended his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

Tinubu mourned Chief Clark and described his passing as a deeply sobering loss. Reflecting on the life of the late statesman, the President said Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria’s political firmament for nearly six decades.

The President stated that Clark was a courageous leader who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice. ‘’Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic.

‘’Pa Clark, a lawyer and educationist, believed in a united Nigeria, and until his last breath, he never stopped reaching out to people from different parts of the country to work together to preserve national unity based on justice and equity. ‘’As an astute politician, his political opponents never doubted his words’ weight, confidence, and conviction when he spoke. Indeed, a patriot has transitioned to the great beyond.

‘’History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism. ‘’I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability,’’ the President said. The President prayed for divine comfort for Chief Clark’s family, friends, and all those affected by this significant loss.

