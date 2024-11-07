His Departure Leaves A Deep Void In Our Nation’s Heart –Group

Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has extended its condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Army over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

CCDI in a statement by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, said his departure leaves a deep void in the heart of the nation.

It said: “With heavy hearts, we join the entire nation and the Nigerian Armed Forces in mourning the loss of our beloved Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Lagbaja. His untimely departure leaves a deep void in the heart of our nation.”

