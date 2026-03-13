…His Defection Didn’t Follow Due Process –Sokoto ADC

New Telegraph

March 13, 2026
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has denied claims that Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has joined the party.

Party chairman, Hon. Umar Muhammad Faruk, stated that Tambuwal didn’t follow the party’s legitimate procedure for membership. Faruk said party leaders in Tambuwal’s ward and local government area weren’t consulted or informed about his alleged membership.

The party warned former ADC gubernatorial candidate Belo Isiyaku (Keegan) against claiming authority to facilitate membership. The party emphasized that membership must be done at the ward level, following the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Tambuwal was warned against involving himself in ADC matters, with the party threatening legal action if necessary. The ADC said its doors are open to those who want to join through the proper process.

