…His Death Monumental Loss To Traditional Institution –Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the death of the Emir of Zuru, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami (Gomo II), as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s traditional institution and military heritage.

The traditional ruler and retired military officer died Saturday night in a London hospital at the age of 81 after a brief illness. In a condolence message yesterday, the Vice President noted that the late Emir was an eminent leader who exemplified the rare combination of military discipline, traditional wisdom, and community service that defined Nigeria’s post-independence leadership generation.

He stated: “When the giant Iroko tree falls, the landscape itself is forever altered. “Today, our traditional and military landscapes look markedly different without Major General Sami’s commanding presence that bridged two critical pillars of our national leadership structure.

“Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami was not just an Emir or a military officer; he was a symbol of how diverse forms of leadership can unite to serve a common purpose – the betterment of one’s people and nation.”