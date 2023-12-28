His Death, Blow to APC, Progressive Family – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a blow to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the progressives in general. The President in a tribute he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday also recalled the late governor’s efforts in stemming terrorism by championing the establishment of the local police (Amotekun) in his state and the entire South-west. Tinubu, who regretted having to pen a tribute of a dirge for Akeredolu, his junior, lamented that he had lost a confidant and a political soul mate.

He wrote in part: “It is an impossible task to fully capture in words Rotimi’s towering figure and his human essence. Rotimi was a man who moved our nation towards equity, fairness and justice in his strident advocacy against every form of injustice in our country through the instrumentality of the law as a senior advocate, attorney- general of his beloved state, as President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Governor of Ondo State.” Tinubu described the late governor as a man of idea who served his state diligently in the last six years.

“My personal journey with Rotimi started as joint members of the progressive family. We fought many battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole. During this uncertain period, Rotimi was resolute and unflinching. He showed uncommon courage as a member of our legal team in our battles to reclaim our stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun states.” Commiserating with the late governor’s immediate family, his successor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the entire people of the state, the President vowed to honour his memory and make sure his legacies of service was never forgotten.

Also reacting, former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan condoled with Akeredolu’s family. He also condoled with the Government and people of Ondo State over the passing of their governor. Dr. Jonathan described late Akeredolu as a sincere patriot and legal luminary who prioritised equity, justice and the collective peace of the nation above personal, political and ethnic interests. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have expressed sadness over the death of the Ondo State governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Dwebo Ologunagba, described Akeredolu as “a courageous and amiable personality, brilliant lawyer and outstanding administrator with deep understanding and capacity for leadership especially in his roles towards the unity, stability and development of the nation.” Atiku in a statement he personally signed said the death of Akeredolu and Na’Abba was a rude shock to him. Atiku noted that Governor Akeredolu was a quintessential gentleman who took the finesse to governance, and was never known for destructive politics.

Also reacting, a former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr Orji Kalu described the passing of Akeredolu as a huge loss to the country. Kalu stressed that the late politician was bold, courageous, fearless and selfless, adding that he was an accomplished Nigerian, who was well known in the legal profession and political circles. The former governor noted that the late Akeredolu contributed immensely to nation building through various platforms. While urging the Akeredolu family to uphold the remarkable legacies of their late patriarch, Kalu acknowledged the outstanding leadership qualities of the late politician.

He said “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Ondo state over the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. “The late politician carved a niche for himself in the legal profession and politics.” Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late Akeredolu.