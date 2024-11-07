New Telegraph

November 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. His Death, A…

His Death, A Blow To The Military, Nigeria – Reps

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, yesterday expressed sadness over the passing of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, describing his death as a significant blow to the Nigerian military.

Kalu said that the CoAS was an exceptional leader who dedicated his life to serving the country He commended Lagbaja’s unwavering commitment, strategic vision and courageous leadership, which greatly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Kalu also extended his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces, acknowledging this immense loss.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos Partners NEMSAS To Tackle Maternal Mortality Through REMSAT Programme
Read Next

He Gave His All To Nigeria –Acting COAS, Oluyede
Share
Copy Link
×