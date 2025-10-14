Hippopotamus Attack: Gombe Issues Safety Advisory

The Gombe State Government has issued a safety advisory urging residents to take caution, especially those living near riverine areas. The Commissioner for Water, Environment, and Forest Resources Mohammed Fawu gave the advice following a recent deadly hippopotamus attack in Dadinkowa River.

Yahuza Bawa, a 19-yearold farmer from the Dadin Kowa Community in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State was killed by hippopotamus while fishing in the Dadin Kowa River.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident which happened on October 5, left late Bawa’s colleague, Abubakar, who was in the same boat as the deceased seriously injured.

Fawu while sympathising with the deceased family said that the state government responded proactively when the incident happened which led to the recovery of the deceased body from the river for burial. Fawu said the state government was working on a permanent solution to address this challenge by establishing a sanctuary city for hippopotamus.