Renowned hip-hop singer, Reminisce, has disclosed that rappers are not respected based on their wealth and stream numbers, but “pure skill.”

Featuring as a guest alongside his colleague, Vector, in a recent episode of On The Record podcast, Reminisce emphasised that regardless of how affluent and influential a rapper is, he can only earn the respect of the hip-hop world through his skills.

The rapper made this known while sharing his opinion on the backdrop of the supremacy battle between Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez.

Reminisce pointed out that the reason American rapper Kendrick Lamar is widely adjudged the winner of his hip-hop battle with Canadian superstar Drake was because of his skills.

He said, “Hip-hop is the only genre that doesn’t respect numbers or money. No matter how much money you make as a rapper, you can’t buy it (the respect of the Hip-hop world).

“That’s one thing I love about Hip-hop. You have to earn it. People have to say, ‘Vector is a good rapper, he’s a legend.’

“If you like see 5 trillion streams, if you like name your album the greatest. Nobody cares. Rap respects pure skills. That’s why Kendrick Lamar is widely adjudged the winner of his hip-hop battle with Canadian superstar Drake.

“If you look at the margin between Drake and Lamar in terms of commercial, it’s very wide. But because it’s about skill set, which is the primary thing in hip-hop, Lamar won.”