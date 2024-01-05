Hillside Elite, TVCC Emerge Webber’s 3×3 Basketball Champions

The Webber 3×3 basketball tournament in Abuja climaxed during the New Year celebration with Hillside Elite and TVCC re- spectively emerging as the men’s and ladies’ winners of the event. Hillside Elite, which had earlier beaten Warriors 7-3 in the semi-finals, defeated NBT Academy 14-4 in the final match played at Jabi Shopping Mall on New Year’s Eve to win the cash prize of N250,000.

Also, TVCC, which eliminated Connect 7-5 in the semi-final bagged the cash prize of N250,000 after it narrowly edged Titans Academy 6-5 in the final. It was no surprise that Mantis emerged as the most team Entertaining Team, while Chukwuebuka Henry Nzekwe of the Cliff Ballers, added to the entertainment that characterized the event by winning the Slam Dunk contest.

This inaugural Abuja tournament featured 80 teams; 60 male and 20 female basketball teams, drawn from across the FCT. It was a continuation of the spectacular event that began at the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island in December. The large entries in the male categories meant all participating teams were classified into six groups while the females were split into two groups.

The tournament sponsor, Mr Opeyemi Babalola, who is the MD /CEO of Webber Engineering Nigeria Ltd., said the idea behind the tournament was to engage the basketball players within and around Abuja in the 3x 3 tournament and to end the year in a good mood with fun-filled activities.