June 13, 2023
Hilda’s Cook-A-Thon Crashed Our Website – Guinness World Records

Guinness World Record (GWR) has revealed that Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon crashed its website for two days.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday while officially certifying Hilda as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an Individual.

According to the representative, their website crashed because of the immense volume of traffic received from Hilda’s legion of loyal fans.

He said, “Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans.”

Recall that New Telegraph had earlier reported that Guinness World Record failed to certify Hilda’s 100-hour-kitchen quest, acknowledging just 93 hours 11 minutes.

The record body said it deducted seven hours from her record because “she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

