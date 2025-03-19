Hilda Dokubo: Tinubu Wants To Capture Economic Soul In Rivers

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy for six months.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the President declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and House of Assembly members for six months.

While addressing the nation on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Tinubu stated that his decision came “After evaluating the political crisis in the state,” a development that has garnered diverse reactions across the country.

Reacting, Dokubo in a post via her Instagram page described the President’s action as shameless, stating that he should admit he wants to annex Rivers State. She also accused Tinubu, of planning to capture the economic soul of Rivers State.

She wrote: “State of emergency because for two years we have had peace!

State of emergency because you want to capture the economic soul of Rivers State! State of emergency because of one man?

Shameless! Perhaps Mr. President should say he wants to annex Rivers State.”

“The Animal Farm by George Orwell should be given to every Rivers State citizen as palliative. Meantime, someone tells Mr Jones to rein in his pigs.”

