Hilda Dokubo: Nigerians Are Being Abused By Government

Following the economic hardship and inflation as a result of rise in Dollar rate, Veteran Nollywood actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo, has asserted that Nigerians are being abused by the federal government.

It would be recalled that Nigerians have been battling with the inflation of food items and essential commodities, leading to protests in some other states.

However, in an interview with PUNCH, Hilda Dokubo described the rate of insecurity and hunger in the country as shameful, noting that the politicians assume life is easy because of the heavy security personnel with them.

She said, “When the essence of a thing is unknown, abuse is inevitable. And, that is exactly what we are going through right now. Nigerians are being abused.

“We are being compared with countries that do not have crude oil, forgetting that some other countries have oil, and their citizens are not paying as much as we are paying (for petrol and diesel).

“If the government had given us the quality of life enjoyed by those people they are comparing us with, it would have been okay. In those countries, children from birth to the age of six have access to free healthcare.

“They get quality education almost for nothing. They also have policies that work. People can speak freely without being called enemies. But, what do we have here? Is it safe?

“The level of insecurity in Nigeria is shameful. How do we work? What is the state of nightlife in the country? These politicians think their lives are easy, because they travel with 20 bodyguards and policemen. Why don’t they travel alone? They won’t do that, because they know that the country is unsafe.

“Everyone who does business that thrives at night, just like most entertainers, are not finding the situation funny.”