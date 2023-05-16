Hilda Baci’s Shows Off Her Fully Automated Crib

celebrity chef, Hilda Baci has caused a stir online moments after giving a lovely tour of her house following her recent achievement.

Recall that Hilda embarked on a cook-a-thon in Amore Gardens, Lagos State, to break a Guinness World Record which she eventually did.

Just on Monday, May 14, she achieved the milestone after cooking for 100 hours to beat the previous Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon.

A few hours after the cooking marathon is over, the Akwa-Ibom State-born chef shared video moments of her crib via her official TikTok page to her fans as she revealed her fully automated crib, saying she is technically the key to it due to the door passcode

Hilda said she could open the door to the house even if she is not within its vicinity.

She also showed off her favorite spot, which is her kitchen where she creates her visual content for her followers.

The popular chef also revealed she is a big reader as she shared a small area where she sits to read.

She went further to explain she’s a lover of music as to why she has a lot of speakers everywhere, and lastly, she loves to play Scrabble.

Watch video with the link below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM2du8uc5/