Hilda Baci’s Mystery Boyfriend Unveiled

Hours after Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci shows off her mystery boyfriend dancing romantically together at a club, some Nigerian internet savvy vows to unleash his identity.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Akwa Ibom State-born chef broke the heart of many secret crushes after she took to her social media page to flaunt her man which many believed to be her boyfriend, but his face was hidden from the camera, which peaked many Nigerians interests.

But a few hours later after the video of the celebrity chef and his man emerged on social media, a Nigerian unveiled his identity, saying his name is Damilola, an international talent manager.

This was made known by an Instagram blogger, Sabiradio who allegedly said that the couple have been together before her viral Cook-a-Thon feat and are very much happy together.

Here are reactions trailing Hilda’s mystery man.

amaka.maya said: “Ama Reginald does too much. Allow this girl to live her simple private life in peace for goodness sake”

annejacket stated: “Leave FBI work for Nigerians”

ibifaith wrote: “Research done and dusted. Well done guys”

kerstinejesse commented: “Nigerians and dig up. Please can we use our dig-up skills of people’s life to dig up gold and enrich ourselves”

favy_divine prayed: “I cover their relationship with the blood of Jesus.”

clare_onyi wrote: “The only thing Nigerians no fit dig up na Tinubu’s baby pictures”

yo.landa.xx said: “Shey na bracelet una use identity am You think say na only the guy get that kin bracelet for this whole Nigeria”