Hilda Baci’s Mother: You’ve Turn Me To A Celebrity”

Among those who came to show support to celebrity chef, Hilda Baci is her mother as she prepares to break a Guinness world record in the culinary field.
Its over 75 hours of cooking time and Hilda Baci is still determined to break the world record for the longest cooking time currently held by Chef Lata London set at 87 hours, 45 minutes.
Hilda’s mother who was also present at the location, provided words of encouragement to her daughter and urging her to achieve her goal of breaking the Guinness World Records.
In a video capturing this moment was shared on @olorisupergal. And Hilda’s mother could be seen expressing her joy.
She said, “Hilda, are you there? I love you so much and I am not bothered because I know you are going to win this. You have never failed in life.
“You are a baby of soft life but I know this one is not soft but it is going to earn you better soft life.
“I remember when you said mummy anything I achieve now is for you so you are going to achieve this for me.
“You have turned me into a celebrity. Monday will be the best day of my life because you are going to end this Monday.”
“Get it done. If not for anyone, for mummy. I love you. We love you. You are going to do this”.