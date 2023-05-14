Hilda Baci’s Mother: You’ve Turn Me To A Celebrity”

Hilda’s mother who was also present at the location, provided words of encouragement to her daughter and urging her to achieve her goal of breaking the Guinness World Records.

In a video capturing this moment was shared on @olorisupergal. And Hilda’s mother could be seen expressing her joy.

She said, “Hilda, are you there? I love you so much and I am not bothered because I know you are going to win this. You have never failed in life.

“You are a baby of soft life but I know this one is not soft but it is going to earn you better soft life.

“I remember when you said mummy anything I achieve now is for you so you are going to achieve this for me.

“You have turned me into a celebrity. Monday will be the best day of my life because you are going to end this Monday.”

“Get it done. If not for anyone, for mummy. I love you. We love you. You are going to do this”.