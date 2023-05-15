New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Hilda Baci’s Mother In Tears As She Breaks Guinness World Record(Video)

Following the determination to break the Guinness World Record Chef, Hilda Baci’s mum could be seen in a viral video making the round on the internet expressing her joy and excitement as her daughter get to the finishing line.

Nigerians are super proud of Hilda after embarking on a cooking challenging marathon in Lagos, cooking continuously for more than 87 hours, breaking the Guinness World Record, and making it a round of 96 hours

It could be seen in a video, Hilda’s mother expressed gratitude for the support they received, recalling past struggles when they could only afford a one-room apartment in Abuja.

She went further to happily commend herself stating that she spoke to important figures such as the Lagos State Governor and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo thanking God and Pastor Jerry Eze for their encouragement and prophetic words that Hilda’s journey would end in triumph.

