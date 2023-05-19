New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Hilda Baci: Why I’m Yet To Be Certified By Guinness World Records

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has shared a video evidence of why she is yet to be certified by Guinness World Records.

According to Hilda’s video post, they are still uploading the ‘evidence footage’ from her cooking marathon for the Guinness World Record’s approval.

She shared some of her ‘video evidence’ of marathon on screen and also revealed the men helping her compute and upload on Guinness World Records portal.

She said, “2 days in uploading evidence footage for Guinness world record approval. 100 hours file is extremely large, we are trying to do this in record time”.

“Apparently, the Guinness World Record cannot officially approve her record breaking cook-a-thon without first reviewing all the evidence.

https://twitter.com/dorapeacem/status/1659627837903519753?s=46

