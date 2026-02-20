Nigerian multiple Guinness World Records (GWR) holder and celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has highlighted the traits that make people or certain individuals the worst kind of friends.

In an Instagram post sighted by New Telegraph, Baci revealed that individuals who are obsessed with and desperate for fame, engagement, money, or attention can be the most dangerous to keep as friends.

According to her, such people often prioritise personal gain over loyalty and may even damage someone’s reputation without remorse.

“I feel like the worst kind of people to be friends with are people that are fame-hungry, engagement-hungry, money-hungry, attention-hungry,” she said.

The celebrity chef added that it becomes even more troubling when such individuals act unaware after being confronted, dismissing their actions as a “harmless mistake” or claiming ignorance.

She stressed that situations like this require wisdom and spiritual awareness, advising people to “Pray to God for discernment” when choosing their friends.