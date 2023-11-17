Hilda Baci Visits Guinness World Records’ Headquarters In London

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has made a surprising visit to the Guinness World Records (GWR) Headquarters in London following her trip to the United Kingdom.

The former Record Holder for the longest cooking marathon visit was made known in a post on the Guinness World Records X account.

This is coming after the celebrity chef in a post via her X platform on Wednesday 16, revealed her current location to be London, and was later invited exclusively by GWR to visit their headquarters located at Canary Wharf, London’s South Quay Plaza.

Taking to her comment section, the records company wrote, “Come see us?” to which she obliged.

Hilda Baci documented her experience, showcasing her delightful adventure at work and engaging in conversations with the Guinness crew.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Pulled up at @GWR to say heyaaa.”

Guinness Worlds Records also acknowledged her visit on their page with amazing photos, with a caption that reads, “Former record holder @hildabacicooks stopped by to say hello to the team at our London HQ Will we be seeing Hilda set any new records soon?”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/hildabacicooks/status/1725239322629042591?s=46