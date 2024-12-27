Hilda Baci Unveils Her New Restaurant In Lagos

Share

Popular Nigerian chef, restaurateur, actress, and the former holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (cookathon), Hilda Baci has unveiled her new restaurant in Lagos.

The excited entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share the news, with photos showcasing the restaurant’s exterior. In the post, Baci expressed her gratitude to God and everyone who contributed to making her dream a reality.

She specifically thanked Itaché Spaces, the interior designer and architect behind the restaurant’s beautiful design, as well as her dedicated staff and consultants for their hard work and passion.

The new restaurant, located at 8A Emma Abimbola Cole Street, Lekki Phase 1, promises to deliver an exceptional dining experience to its customers, as she looks forward to serving her customers better than ever.

She wrote: “Months ago, this was just a conversation, a dream waiting to take shape. Today, it’s a reality-bigger, better, and more beautiful than I could have imagined.

“I’m deeply grateful to God for making this possible and to everyone who played a part in this journey. To my amazing customers, you are the heart of this dream.

To Itaché Spaces, our incredible interior designer architect, @itachespaces thank you for bringing the vision to life. And to my dedicated staff and consultants, this wouldn’t be possible without your hard work and passion.”

Share

Please follow and like us: