Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record (GWR) holder, Hilda Baci, has announced plans to gift a brand-new red Sonata to one lucky student before the commencement of her next training session.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page, Hilda expressed gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to give back once again, writing, “It still humbles me that we’re doing this again.

“Year 3, another car! Paid for, in full, sealed, and waiting for one lucky student before class even begins. God’s grace stays undefeated.”

She also posted a video showing the sleek car parked and ready to be presented to its new owner.

New Telegraph recalls that Hilda Baci first rose to fame after setting a Guinness World Record for cooking the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, a feat that cemented her status as both a culinary star and a philanthropist passionate about inspiring others.