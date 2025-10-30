Nigerian celebrity Chef and Guinness World Record GWR) holder, Hilda Baci, has pledged N2 million to support organisations working with survivors of s3xual abuse and the legal fight for justice in the case of 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje.

New Telegraph recalls that Ogbanje died in 2018 after years of alleged rape by her guardians.

Speaking on the development on Thursday, Hilda described Ochanya as a girl who should have been safe and protected but was failed by those meant to care for her, emphasising the need to support living survivors still healing from similar trauma.

She stressed that honouring Ochanya’s memory requires more than social media hashtags, calling for funding, accountability, and community action to ensure no one feels alone in their pain.

She also encouraged contributions to an ongoing GoFundMe campaign advancing the legal process and urged those unable to donate financially to amplify the cause with their voices.

She wrote, “A 13-year-old girl who should have been safe, loved, and protected was instead failed by the very people meant to guard her.

“As I read through her story, I couldn’t stop thinking about how many girls carry wounds like hers and are still here today, trying to find their way back to wholeness”, she wrote on Instagram.

Baci announced the pledge would be split between two credible NGOs working with rape and abuse survivors, selected with public input.

“To support that cause, I’m pledging N2,000,000 to organisations working with rape and s3xual abuse survivors

“I’d love for you to help me choose two trusted NGOs to receive this donation. Drop your nominations in the comments or tag them below so my team and I can review and reach out directly.

“Every contribution helps move the legal process forward and strengthens the fight for justice. And if you can’t give financially, that’s okay, you can still lend your voice”.

She framed the effort as a collective stand for justice and compassion, noting that securing justice for Ochanya strengthens others enduring similar pain.