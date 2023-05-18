New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Hilda Baci Speaks On Most Difficult Moment In Her Cooking Marathon

Celebrity chef,  Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci who recently completed her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the individual with the longest cooking time has broken silence on her most difficult moments.

The 27-year-old chef aimed on cooking for 96 hours to surpass Lata Tandon’s record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019.

However, after seeing so much support from Nigerian all over, she decided to extend her attempt to 100 hours and 40 minutes as the 96th hour approached, surpassing the previous record by more than 13 hours.

Although her cooking marathon began on May 11, 2023, and concluded late on May 15. But throughout the event, she skillfully prepared over 200 meals, serving them to an impressive crowd of over 4,000

She thanked Nigerians for their continuous cheering and also expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received.

Speaking with Pulse on Wednesday, the Akwa-Ibom State-born chef stated that her toughest moments were the first 6 hours and she had to pray to God for strength.

She said “ I am so amazed at the outpouring of love from Nigerians towards achieving this record. The first six hours were the toughest for me, I had to pray to God for strength.
“I appreciate everyone who took time out to support and encourage me by visiting the venue to cheer me on or driving the conversation on social platforms.

“Your unwavering passion to see me succeed through this attempt is heartfelt. I am grateful to my family, the various teams that worked with me on this project, and fans from all over the world who kept the passion going.’’

