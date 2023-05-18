Hilda Baci Speaks On Most Difficult Moment In Her Cooking Marathon

Celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci who recently completed her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the individual with the longest cooking time has broken silence on her most difficult moments.

The 27-year-old chef aimed on cooking for 96 hours to surpass Lata Tandon’s record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019.

However, after seeing so much support from Nigerian all over, she decided to extend her attempt to 100 hours and 40 minutes as the 96th hour approached, surpassing the previous record by more than 13 hours.

Although her cooking marathon began on May 11, 2023, and concluded late on May 15. But throughout the event, she skillfully prepared over 200 meals, serving them to an impressive crowd of over 4,000

She thanked Nigerians for their continuous cheering and also expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received.