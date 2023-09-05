Hilda Baci Shares Tips On How To Make N4m Per Month As Chef

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effriong, better known as Hilda Baci has shared some secrets on how to make a whopping sum of N4 million per month as a chef.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the Guinness World Record chef shared her secret on how to make a fortune from her passion for cooking.

The celebrity chef counselled upcoming chefs to have a different idea of what they wanted to accomplish and a well-thought-out plan of action to get there.

READ ALSO:

Hilda also revealed that impacting your knowledge of cooking techniques and methods to others is another great source of income that can bring in millions of naira.

In conclusion, she disclosed that a chef who runs a catering service can earn about N4 million monthly.

Click link to watch the video