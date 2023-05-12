Hilda Baci Sets To Break Guinness World Record With Marathon Cooking

Hilda Bassey Effiong, a popular Nigerian Chef is said to be making 250 recipes to break the longest cooking marathon.

New Telegraph gathered that Elozonam, a Big Brother Naija star was part of those who made their way to the opening day.

The current record is held by Lata Tondon, who spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

At a press briefing weeks ago, Hilda Baci said she became “infatuated with the world record” since childhood.

The Akwa-Ibom-born chef attempted a 24-hour cooking marathon to prepare for the world record title.

“We had a successful dry run. I say we because it was a collective effort of everyone. I may have been the one doing the cooking but there were so many people standing. So many people did not sleep,” she said.

She continued by saying, “the last 14hours have been absolutely great !

“Thank y’all for all your amazing support.

“82 more hours to go !!!! #betonhilda #hildabacicookathon. During the 24-hour dry-run, I did six hours and rested for 30 minutes.

“I also tried not to drink too much water so as not to go to the toilet. We are working with a nutritionist that is adjusting my diet, such that my bio movement is at bay.

“That is more likely what I am going to do.

“Just as the name implies, ‘Longest cooking marathon by an individual’, I will have to be cooking for an extended period. But Guinness has been so magnanimous to give me five minutes of every completed hour. I can choose to accumulate that break or take the break as it comes.

“I am attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

If you ask me five years ago when I had this idea, I would have said it’s because of fame. I was highly infatuated with the Guinness World Record.”