May 15, 2023
Hilda Baci Sets Guinness World Record At 100hrs Cooking Time

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has hit her initial 96-hour target at 4 pm, but she was determined to go do more than 4 hours to achieve a 100-hours record time.

However, supporters at the cook-a-thon competition, which is taking place at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, are at the moment sharing videos of themselves cheering the young chef as well as celebrating her wins.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at 4 pm Nigerian Time culminating into her former 96-hour target, but was determined when she saw the amount of supporters that came in for her, which gave her motivation to go for another hour making it 100 hours, at 8 pm.

Hilda continues to receive support from social media users as well as dignitaries including President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, and Senate President hopeful, Godswill Akpabio amongst other notable Nigerians.

