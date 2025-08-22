Hilda Baci Set To Cook World’s Largest Pot Of Jollof Rice

Celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, is set to make history again as she attempts to cook the largest pot of Nigerian Jollof Rice ever made at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, on September 12, 2025.

The renowned chef, who became a global sensation after her record-breaking cook-a-thon in 2023, revealed via her official social media handles that the dream of cooking the biggest pot of Jollof has been in the works for nearly two years.

“Almost two years ago, I had the dream to cook the largest pot of Jollof Rice ever made. And now that dream is coming alive. Six meters wide. Six meters tall. On 12th September, we make history together,” Baci wrote.

The event is expected to draw thousands of food lovers and culture enthusiasts to Lagos, celebrating the globally beloved Nigerian Jollof Rice.

Hilda, who runs a Lagos-based restaurant, has continued to use her platform to spotlight Nigerian cuisine on the global stage.

With this latest attempt, she aims not only to break a world record but also to celebrate the unity and pride that Jollof Rice brings across Africa.