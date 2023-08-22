Hilda Baci Reveals She Auditioned For BBNaija Five Times Before Cook-A-Thon

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci has revealed that she auditioned for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show five times but was not chosen.

She made this revelation while speaking on Cool FM programme, The Big Friday Show anchored by former BBNaija reality TV star, Tacha.

The culinary chef stated that she had planned to first go on the BBN reality show and gain popularity before starting her cooking challenge.

She said: “I actually tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

“The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn.”