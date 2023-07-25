Hilda Baci: Regina Daniels Paid For 15 People To Join My Cooking Class

Renowned celebrity chef, Hilda Baci has revealed that Nollywood actress and senator’s wife, Regina Daniels sponsored the participation of 15 individuals in her cooking class.

Hida made this disclosure on her official Instagram business page on Tuesday, July 25.

In a video clip shared by the Akwa Ibom-born chef, it could be seen as the Guinness World Record holder was announcing the movie star’s kind gesture.

She, however, urge her fans to express their interest in being part of the lucky 15 individuals who would benefit from the sponsorship.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “In her process of helping more people acquire skill to enable them to become more self sufficient @regina.daniels paid for 15 people to join my upcoming online class and these persons are to be picked at random please go say thank you to her for being so gracious and of course let me know if you want to be one of these lucky 15 people I wil post the winner tomorrow on my story”

Hilda’s upcoming cooking class is said to commence with a registration fee of 35k and is reportedly one of her most popular classes, with many people waiting to learn from her.

Despite the fee charged, many people have registered, and more will still hop in before the registration deadline.

However, social media has sparked debate with many expressing their opinions on chef Hilda Baci’s alleged earnings from the class

