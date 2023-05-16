Hilda Baci Receives N3.5m Land Gift In Akwa Ibom

A real estate company, In-Motions Business Limited, has handed well-known Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, a plot of land located in Wana Court Green Estate, Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State barely 24 hours after she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest hours of cooking.

The firm’s Managing Director, Mr Gideon Ekanem, made the announcement on Monday evening in a statement issued on his verified Twitter account.

According to him, the now-famous Nigerian chef is deserving of the land gift because she has helped to bring Nigerians together.

The statement read, “Congratulations record breaker, Hilda Bassey Effiong. We are proud of you. Thank you for becoming a uniting force for our nation in such a time as this.

“This is the true spirit of the Nigerian youth. Akwa Ibom State is super proud of you.

“Our company’s foundation rests upon the pillars of diligence and perseverance, as we consistently align ourselves with these virtues.

“Hilda Baci, @hildabacicooks embodies the very essence of resilience within our society today, and we wholeheartedly join the entire nation and our fellow.

“Akwa Ibomites exuberantly celebrates her extraordinary achievement. In recognition of this remarkable feat, we are delighted to present Hilda with a free plot of land in Wana Court, the first true Green and Smart Estate in Akwa Ibom State.

“May this well-deserved honour serve as a testament to your unwavering determination. Congratulations, champion! She Did It | 100hours | Hilda | Akwa Ibom |.”