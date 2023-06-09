Hilda Baci Reacts To Alleged ‘Damage Control’ Amid 25k Abuja Meet-And-Greet

Again, famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has been dragged barely a few hours after debunking the report of charging N25k for a meet-and-greet session in Abuja.

Following the controversies that have trailed an e-flier stating a meet-and-greet event with the chef in Abuja, Hilda clarified that the reports were fake and an attempt to use her to scam innocent supporters.

However, after the tweet posted to debunked the report, many revoke her post, stating she met an unexpected response from netizens who suggested that her move was a ‘damage control.’

A Twitter user identified as @CryptofixPro amongst others suggested that the chef backed out because of the backlashes.

The user wrote, “Damage control. What are they meeting and greeting you for?”

In response, Hilda Baci expressed frustration following efforts to clear her name and save people from scams she knew nothing about.

She wrote, “If I didn’t come out to say something y’all will say I let them scam people now I’ve come out to let you know it’s not coming from me it’s damage control ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

“How will I do a meet and greet that I’m charging for and not post it on any of my social media platforms.”

Here are reactions that have trailed Hilda Baci‘s meet-and-greet denial.

Emperor11807228 said: “It s was true ….u change ur words bcos Nigerians are now hitting back to back werey”

zamaniisa865 stated: “Alaye rest, dem don cook u, u shamelessly cancel it anu”

princeudok opined: “What they even meeting u for …… Nigeria and unnecessary things”

TheMarlian said: “Mama don voice out say na Damage control”

hula_dennis stated: “But what will I go to meet you for? I didn’t gain anything from your cooking record so nothing is special about that to me. Even Guinness hasn’t agreed that you have created any record.”

