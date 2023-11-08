Hilda Baci: Reactions Trail Mercy Eke’s Response To Guinness World Record

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem” winner, Mercy Eke has sparked reactions online as she slams the Guinness World Record (GWR) over their response to Hilda Baci.

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian celebrity chef, who gained prominence in May for her successful feat at the Guinness World Record‘s cook-a-thon has already been dethroned in less than a year.

Following her dethronement, the GWR took to their official X handle to send a message to Hilda Baci, asking if she would ever try to beat the record again.

Reacting to their statement, Mercy Eke on her behalf Hilda said that the chef has no intention of trying again.

Guinness World Record wrote: “Will we see you reattempt one day?”.

Mercy Eke replied: “No!!! She’s done and dusted”.

Many netizens took offence at Mercy’s response since they pointed out that she had tried to win Big Brother Naija once more by competing in the ‘All Stars’ show.

Opreshee wrote: “Well you said this but you went BBN after winning, you didn’t do done and dusted”

Dreylo said: “Dem wan achieve another millions impression”

Mazi Lupin penned: “Who sent you to speak on her behalf? Clout chaser”

