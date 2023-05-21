Hilda Baci: Reactions As Kenya Chef Set To Break Guinness World Records

A Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed has called for a donation in cash and in-kind as she is set to overtake Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci who just broke the Guinness World Record.

Mohammed’s call came barely a week after the 27-year-old Akwa Ibom chef completed her 100 hours cook-a-thon to clinch the world record from the present holder, Lata Tandon.

In a video making the round on the internet, the Kenyan chef could be seen appealing for donations as she announced her intention to break two Guinness World Records, including the one set by Hilda Baci.

According to her, the 45 hours cook-a-thon trial scheduled for May 26, 2023, is meant to test the waters via her Instagram page.

She, however, shared her account details, saying all cash donated would be for her preparation and overall expenses.

The mother of two claimed that the food would be donated and distributed to a company for women’s empowerment.

She also included her fans and loved ones who troop out to watch her cooking live in her home.

Sharing her post, she tagged it with a caption that reads, “Kindly donate in cash or kind. “Through mpesa no. 0706349213.

“All cash will help in preparation and overall expenses of the 45-hour cooking trial.

She wrote, “Let’s donate and show some love. “Food will be donated and distributed by @rehanabaluch empowering the African woman company (0113031976) and of course for my fans, friends, and family, who will come to see me cooking live in my home kitchen in Tudor Mombasa.

Here are reactions speculated by her request, as many took to her comment section to comment;

@chebichii_vale said: “Please let Hilda’s star win. Sio ati ju ameshinda unataka uwe star. Sio poa hivo. Mpee time yake kisha yako.”

@ofoh_faith said: “What is the donation for? To cook or to change your phone camera? Because with this camera, Guinness no fit verify evidence ooo set your priorities right

@mrfarzar said: “You should be getting sponsors not begging for donations, yall constantly competing with Nigerians it’s pathetic, good luck sha but try losing all that weight before you attempt standing for 45 hours.”

@dr.mariabayer1 said: “@chefalimandhry I remember randomly bumping into your victory video on NTV a few years back. What struck me was the lack of support, Kweli hatupendani, you nailed it so effortlessly. This time round we must rally the country behind you. You have our support, my dear.”