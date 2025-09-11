Hilda Baci Moves World Record Jollof Event To Eko Hotel As 20,000 Register

Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, has announced that over 20,000 people have registered to attend her upcoming attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

Due to the overwhelming response, the original venue which was Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island was deemed too small, and the event has been moved to Eko Hotels & Suites, also in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which is free for all attendees, will now take place on Friday, September 12, 2025, starting at 9:00 AM.

Hilda Baci while making the venue change announcement emphasized that safety, comfort, and space are key reasons for the venue change.

She noted that the original park location had a capacity of around 3,000-3,500, far below the number of registered attendees.

The event also doubles as a cultural celebration and public gathering to showcase the beloved dish “jollof rice” as part of Nigeria’s heritage.