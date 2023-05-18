New Telegraph

Hilda Baci: Moses Bliss Writes Guinness World Records

Famous gospel singer, Moses Bliss has urged the Guinness World Records to hasten the nomination of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci for the world’s longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The 28-year-old singer stated that the world is waiting for the Guinness Book of Records to officially give Baci her crown and not to compromise her commendable efforts.

He also admires her remarkable achievements which demonstrate the strong determination, exceptional diligence, and steadfast spirit of Nigerian youth.

He said “Hilda Baci’s mind-blowing attempt is testament to the unwavering resolve of the Nigerian youth to aim for the stars.

“Baci has carved a name for herself as a pacesetter and a worthy artist ambassador of Nigerian youth in the comity of nations, pushing the flag of the country positively across the globe,”.

It is satisfactory that Guinness World Records has acknowledged Baci’s effort and said a review is ongoing to crown her with the much-coveted and deserving position but this should be fast-tracked without compromise for laid-down standards. This only is how to reward hard work.

