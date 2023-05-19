Hilda Baci More Relevant Than BBNaija Shows – Tunde Ednut

Famous blogger and entertainer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, popularly known as Tunde Ednut, has said Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, (Hilda Baci) is more popular than the past two seasons of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

Hilda Baci who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual has become more relevant than BBNaija reality show, hours after Baci’s Instagram page grew from 50k followers to 1.2M in five days.

Ednut make the remark in a statement issued via his official Instagram page on Friday, noting how Hilda got her cooking achievements within five days.

He adding that she is more relevant and popular than the past two seasons of the reality TV show and their winners.

“For some funny reason, anytime I see HILDA BACI, I don’t know why she gives me the vibe of winning Big Brother.

“Her four-day or five days cooking show passed the last two Big Brother shows of three months.”