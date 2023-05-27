Hilda Baci: Many Are Not Happy With My Guinness World Breaking Attempt

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci has claimed that some people were not happy with her attempt to break the longest cooking marathon by an individual because they felt she was “too blessed.”

Recall that a few weeks ago, Hilda set a new record after cooking non-stop for 100 hours to break the former record holder, India’s Lata Tandon’s 87 hours and 45 minutes Guinness World record.

Although, Guinness World Record is yet to certify her; as her attempt is currently still under review.

However, in the latest episode of the I Said What I Said Podcast, Hilda while speaking as a guest said many were unhappy with the attempt because they were intimidated by her beauty, skills and charisma.

She said, “There was a lot of ‘It’s not fair’, like, ‘how can only her be fine, be hot, ah ah. How can she only have all these things? That’s not how life is.”

Speaking on the speculations that she paid for publicity, she said, “The PR that we invested in, how much, how much was it? The kind of earned media that the attempt got, you can not pay for it.

“You can’t plan for it, you can’t pay it. It’s grace. You can only hope.”