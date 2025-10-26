Hilda Baci Joins Scanfrost As Brand Ambassador

Scanfrost, one of Nigeria’s most trusted names in home and kitchen appliances, has announced Hilda Baci, the Guinness World Record–breaking chef and celebrated culinary entrepreneur, as its newest brand ambassador.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ajit Nair, Group Managing Director, Care Global Consumer Limited (CGCL), owners of the Scanfrost brand in Nigeria, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hilda Baci to the Scanfrost family.

Her authenticity, energy, and entrepreneurial drive reflect the values that have guided Scanfrost for over four decades. Together, we look forward to inspiring Nigerians to create memorable experiences at home and beyond.”

Mr. Ashok Dimri, Business Head at CGCL, added: “Hilda’s influence goes beyond the kitchen; she embodies resilience, creativity, and ambition. These are the same values we build into every Scanfrost product.

We believe this partnership will deepen our connection with consumers who see home appliances as essential partners in their everyday lives.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Hilda Baci said: “Scanfrost has been part of our homes for generations, and partnering with them feels like coming full circle. It’s a brand that represents hard work, trust, and real Nigerian living-everything I stand for.”

Mr. Alfred Jarikre, Marketing Manager, Scanfrost Nigeria, noted that: “Hilda brings a fresh, youthful, and dynamic energy to the Scanfrost brand.