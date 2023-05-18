New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Hilda Baci: It Took Me 5 Years To Attempt Guinness World Record (Video)

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci also known as Hilda Effiong Bassey has shared details on how long it took her to decide the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

She made the revelation while speaking in an interview with TVC on Thursday.

Speaking on the programme, she revealed that five years ago, she had contemplated setting the record but it just wasn’t the right time for her as she embarks on self-discovery.

According to her, she continued to postpone the attempt until 2023 when the resources needed were available, like having the right time, notable people, and money to get all the resources she needed, and triumphed with over 100 hours setting a new record.

She said, “I thought about it five years ago, but then it wasn’t the right time.

“I still had to go on a journey of self-discovery as well before I got to this point where I could confidently say, ‘Oh I am ready to do this.

“I can afford to pay for it and I have the right team that will come together to make it happen’.”

Watch the video below …

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsYRWmnKxwQ/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

