Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has revealed that Nigerian loves Hilda Baci mostly because of her curvy body and not as a chef.

Blessing CEO made the remarks on the recent episode of the Terms and Conditions podcast while discussing how many people have enhanced their bodies through Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL).

According to the relationship therapist, a woman’s body draws men before her wits, therefore using the celebrated Chef Hilda Baci to support her claims.

She said, “I’m going to use the lady who trended for cooking, Hilda Baci what made us even love her is her body, not the food per se.”

She went on to explain that Hilda defies the cliché that “attractive women don’t like to work,” adding that the cook is an attractive woman with a lot of aims and ambitions.

The mother of two further disclosed that Nigerians only truly supported her after being drawn to her body.

Blessing CEO said, “Let’s be honest when she started going viral and we started seeing how pretty she is, and how hard-working there’s a perception that fine girls don’t work…

“Then when they saw how beautiful she was and was willing to put in such energy that was why Nigerians came out with full force so when you have the body and you have the brain it helps you achieve things.”

Speaking further, the controversial relationship therapist noted that people talk to her more now that she has a BBL than before her operation. She then urged ladies to have both the physique and the brain in order to keep people’s attention.

She added, “If you have a BBL just like me people would talk to you, ever since I got a BBL I’ve had so many people who didn’t want to talk to me then want to talk to me now and ask me out.

“That’s why I say have Nyash and have brains, now when they come to you, the butt attracts them, and then when they now see that you have more to offer, that’s the beauty and the brain.”