Hilda Baci: I Was Rejected By Bbnaija Five Times Before Cook-a-thon

Nigerian chef and Guiness World record holder, Hilda Baci, says she auditioned for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show before embarking on her cooking marathon. Baci was recently certified by Guinness World Record (GWR) as the record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She achieved the feat after cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes. In a recent revelation, Baci said her initial intention was to gain fame with her appearance on the BBNaija reality show before attempting to break the GWR for the longest cooking marathon.

She added that she auditioned for the show five times but failed to make the cut on all the occasions. “I tried to get on Big Brother Naija for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times,” she said. “The plan for the cook-a-thon was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thon.

“But I guess God just knew. He was like you know what, this is fine just focus on this, this is going to take a lot more from you.” In an interview, Baci announced plans to turn her cook-a-thon into a festival.