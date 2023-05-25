Hilda Baci Graces UBA Conversation, Meets Tony Elumelu

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) on Thursday invited Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci to be among the top dignitaries that show up at the 2023 edition of the UBA Africa Conversation event in Lagos.

The conversation was held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheater at the UBA House on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.

The event saw top management staff and business leaders led by the Group Chairman, UBA Group, Tony Elumelu; the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, and other key players in the economic, financial and business landscape in Africa.

Hilda Baci who shared a video on her Instagram page could be seen as she graciously got to the event and exchanged warm pleasantries with the Billionaire, Tony Elumelu.