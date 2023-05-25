Hilda Baci Graces UBA Conversation, Meets Tony Elumelu

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) on Thursday invited Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci to be among the top dignitaries that show up at the 2023 edition of the UBA Africa Conversation event in Lagos.
The conversation was held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheater at the UBA House on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.
The event saw top management staff and business leaders led by the Group Chairman, UBA Group, Tony Elumelu; the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, and other key players in the economic, financial and business landscape in Africa.
Hilda Baci who shared a video on her Instagram page could be seen as she graciously got to the event and exchanged warm pleasantries with the Billionaire, Tony Elumelu.
This UBA Conversation Edition was made up of an all-female panel who are certified professionals from various fields.
They include the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah; President, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Owen Omogiafo; award-winning and trendsetting Foodpreneur/Chef, Hilda Baci; Renowned Fashion Designer, Banke Lawson-Kuku and Business & Technology Executive; Folusho Gbadamosi.
Hilda who feel ecstatic to be at the event, as everyone was happy to receive her, accompanied by her efforts to break the Guinness World Record, after cooking for over 100 hours a few weeks ago, emphasised the importance of sustainability, discipline and reading in business, as she advised young Africans to be focused and empower themselves through the Art of reading.
She said, “As a young entrepreneur, even if you do not have money to take a business course, you can read. If you want to survive in the business world, it is important to arm yourself with information and learn, as this will keep you going especially in a world that is constantly changing.”
Sharing her video, Hilda Baci captioned it with a statement that reads; “I was delighted to have spoken alongside these inspiring women that are breaking barriers in their different industries.
Thank you to @ubagroup for putting this together; it was an absolute honour to be here. #HildaBaci #Women #ubaconversations”
