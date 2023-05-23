New Telegraph

May 23, 2023
Hilda Baci Educates Trolls Over Old Viral Videos, Photos

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci has defended her way of dressing while reacting to trolls on social media.

Following her Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by an individual, an old videos and photos of her in revealing outfits popped up on the internet which made many people believe she got her money and acquired assets through another means.

Reacting to the development while speaking to a media house in Lagos, the young chef, however, stated that one may appear seductive and still be a game changer.

She said, “I don’t have to be dressed like a nun to make it in life. One can be sexy and still amazing, beautiful, and smart. I shouldn’t be taken back because of my looks or dressing as this does not determine my values or endowment.”

“I’ve volunteered myself to say I slay and I have something up in the brain.”

