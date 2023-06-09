New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Hilda Baci Debunks Charging N25K For Meet-And-Greet

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has refuted the rumours making the rounds that he charged a whopping sum of N25K for a meet-and-greet session about his cook-a-thon in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that an e-flier circulating on the internet claimed that Hilda demanded a sum of N25,000 for personal meet-ups, live cooking, and food tasting in Abuja on June 24, 2023.

Reacting to the development, the soon to be the Guinness World Record for a longest cooking hours out rightly debunked the allegation, stating that she charged N25K for a personal meet-and-greet and for fans to observe her cooking in Abuja.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle on Friday, the 27-year-old chef addressed the matter in a post maintaining that she never conducted any meet and greet and never asked to pay such amount.

She wrote,“Hello everyone, I want to clarify that I will not be conducting any meet and greet events in Abuja. Furthermore, I would never ask anyone to pay for such an opportunity. Thank you.”

 

