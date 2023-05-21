Hilda Baci: Cooking Her Way To History, Fame

For several hours last week Monday, the Nigerian social media world was abuzz. Although the aroma of what she was cooking could not be felt beyond her kitchen in Lekki area of Lagos, the world however stood on the edge as a Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, more popular as Hilda Baci, cooked her way into the history books.

Although those who know her knew when she won the Jollof Rice competition in 2021, beating her Ghanian counterpart and others, Baci was on the world map for another reason altogether. She set out to break the World Record for a marathon cooking spree which stood at about 87 hours and held by a London based Indian Chef, Lata Tondon, who set the record in 2019 with 87 hours 45mins 00 seconds At the end of Monday, Baci had clocked a mind boggling 100 hours of continuous cooking.

It was a journey she started the previous Thursday, which lasted till the evening of Monday. Although the Guiness Book of Records said it was investigating the procedure and process, there was no doubt in Nigerians that another citizens has put the country on the global stage in a very positive light. From President Mohammadu Buhari to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu to presidential candidates, politicians to millions of Nigerians and the corporate community, everybody gushed at the unusual achievement, anchored on hardwork, tenacity and determination.

Whether Guiness Book of Records likes it or not, Baci has broken the record in the eyes of Nigerians. Thus, nobody waited for confirmation before the country stood still for an Amazon-record maker. From the corporate world, Dana Airline, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines said it would support Baci with one-year free tickets.

This was announced on Dana Air Twitter handle @DanaAir . Ememobong Ettete , the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Airline, said the proud Nigerian brand would always support the creativity, efforts and innovation of Nigerian youths. “We have always blazed the trail in terms of support for the arts and entertainment industry, health care and culture. “We will be supporting Hilda’s local travels for one year and we are inspired by her.

“We will be supporting her Mum also with three months of local flights for free and we thank her for giving us an amazing daughter,“ it read. 27 -year -old Hilda Bassey Effiong, known as Hilda Baci started cooking on Thursday May 11, to surpass Tondon, who set the record in 2019 with 87 hours 45mins 00 seconds. Baci started her career as a chef in 2020 with her brand as @Myfoodbyhilda.

She embarked on a journey to break the Guinness World Record for longest cook- ing marathon on May 11 at Amore Gardens Lekki, Lagos Nigeria and ended it on May 14 . Baci surpassed the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with 100 hours, to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours. The show was live streamed on multiple social media channels where she made over 250 recipes.

Buhari said he shared the joy of celebrations of Baci. The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, noted the antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021. He lauded her for preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

According to him, Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and in- sight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps. The President thanked the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Gov. Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that had brought glory to the country.

For the host governor, Sanwo-Olu, Baci’s accomplishment was a testament to the Nigerian spirit. He said that the chef was a great inspiration and motivator, who displayed the values of the country. “You can see the Nigerian spirit popping out from her; the resilient spirit that Lagos is known for. We can also feel the Akwa Ibom spirit. “Huge congratulations to Chef Hilda Baci on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent cooking. “I had the privilege of visiting and tasting her amazing dishes yesterday.

The flavour, passion and dedication she puts into her work are unparalleled. “Hilda, you have made Lagos proud and your accomplishment is a testament to the Nigerian spirit. ”Keep cooking up greatness!,” the governor said.